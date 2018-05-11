Eimear crowned County Antrim ‘Queen Bee’ at spelling

A pupil from St Mary’s Primary in Portglenone has been announced the winner of the Eason County Antrim Spelling Bee.

Eimear Smith came out on top against 12 other spelling enthusiasts and will now be entered into the Ulster Provincial Spelling Bee final at the end of May. The primary seven pupil loves reading and her favourite author is Enid Blyton.

The Eason Spelling Bee encourages kids throughout the country to practice their spelling, to read more and strives to instil greater confidence when it comes to literacy and spelling, from a young age.

Brendan Corbett, Group Head of Marketing at Eason, said: “We’re extremely proud of the success of the Eason Spelling Bee to date. Over the eight years, we have seen children continue to impress with their level of spelling and it’s wonderful to see schools from across Northern Ireland continuously supporting this initiative.”

Each year primary schools across Northern Ireland host their own in-school Bee competitions, to find their school champion. From there, the Eason Spelling Bee team hits the road to host the County Final Bees, which then leads to four Provincial Finals. The All-Ireland Final will take place in June where the champion speller will be crowned.

The winning school will receive a collection of books for their library to the value of £7,000. The Spelling Bee winner will be awarded a goody bag full of books worth £500 and the prestigious title of the 2018 Eason Spelling Bee champion.