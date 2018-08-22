Ellie to attend World Scout Jamboree

A Ballymena scout is preparing for the trip of a lifetime.

Ellie Hughes, an Explorer Scout with Fifth Ballymena (St Columba’s) Scout Group, has been chosen to attend the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA, in 2019.

This will be the opportunity of a lifetime for Ellie as she joins 63 other Scouts and nine Guides along with their eight Leaders from across Northern Ireland who have also been through the stringent selection process to win a place. It began with a detailed application form followed by a selection weekend where the Unit Leaders assessed the applicants through various tasks and challenges. These young people are now on a journey which will see them learn and develop new skills, blossom in their new found strengths and ever grow in confidence.

This knowledge will reach far beyond those attending the Jamboree as was demonstrated recently by Ellie when she gave a talk to her own Scout group at a recent survival weekend camp. Ellie has also been busy fundraising for her trip over the past 10 months. As a Unit they have completed a 10 mile sponsored walk, sold hotdogs and ran a tuck shop at various Scout camps over the summer. Ellie herself has been very busy running a tuck shop for all sections of her own Scout Group three nights of the week, held a Chinese banquet night with raffle, sold fireside quizzes and organised a sponsored canoe survival camp. She is now busy organising a Curry Quiz night on Friday, November 2, at St Columba’s Church, Ballymena, and has extended thanks to everyone who has supported her efforts so far.