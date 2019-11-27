Enchanted Winter Garden open from December 6-22

The popular annual Enchanted Winter Garden will be back at Antrim Castle Gardens from December 6-22 from 4.30-9.30pm.

The gardens will once again be transformed into a magical world of enchantment, bigger and brighter than before with an array of dazzling attractions including the star attraction - ‘The Big Wheel’ offering breath taking views over Antrim Town and beyond. Other attractions such as the Victorian Helter Skelter, Victorian Wave Swinger and Wonderland Wood, The Enchanted Express and Mallow pit will all make a welcome return.

An Evening of Inclusive Enchantment will return on Wednesday, December 18, with reduced numbers, lighting and sound levels, Sensory & Quiet room, ideal for children and adults with additional needs.

Tickets for Enchanted Winter Garden are now on sale from enchantedwintergarden.com or in person from The Old Courthouse in Antrim or Clotworthy House or by telephone 028 9448 1338.