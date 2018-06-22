‘Enterprise in Business’ is celebrated in Mid & East Antrim

Enterprise in Mid and East Antrim has been celebrated by local business leaders and Council partners.

A wide range of local businesses recently attended the annual celebration of enterprise event, funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and hosted by Carrickfergus Enterprise.

The event is designed to provide local entrepreneurs with the opportunity to network, raise their profile and showcase their products and services.

Attendees included participants who have benefited from business support provided by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council through initiatives such as the Kickstart Programme.

Guests awere entertained by home-grown performers from The Music Yard, recent winners of Families First Best Afterschool Activity 2018 NI Award. A number of businesses exhibited, offering bath products and wedding stationery.

Outgoing Mayor, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “Council is focused on supporting the business growth journey to enable businesses to create jobs and wealth in Carrickfergus and throughout the wider borough.

“Earlier this year Council launched an exciting new strategy to boost the economy across the borough, called ‘Amplify’. It aims to support the development of Mid and East Antrim right through until 2030. Growing the economy is Council’s top priority in Mid and East Antrim and Amplify allows us to support a number of businesses from the start-up to growth phases.

“The support and opportunities available from the new business programmes offered through ‘Amplify’ help to create a vibrant business culture within our borough.

“We are blessed with an abundance of talent throughout our borough and it is crucial we work together to harness those skills and potential by providing practical advice and guidance for start-ups and established businesses.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has consistently demonstrated its dedication to a flourishing local economy and supporting economic development in our borough.”

Kelli Bagchus, Manager of Carrickfergus Enterprise said: “Self-employment is not an easy option; it takes hard work and dedication, but the rewards can be fantastic. I really enjoy this event as it’s about celebrating that achievement and recognising success. It is a great opportunity to develop new contacts and I love seeing the businesses grow and prosper.”

For anyone thinking about starting a business or more information on the Council funded ‘Go for It’ programme, contact 0800 027 0639 or visit goforitni.com