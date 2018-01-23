Evening of Music at Ballymena Academy

Ballymena Academy Old Pupils’ Association. are holding an evening of music on Saturday, February 10, in celebration of 50 years of music at the school’s Galgorm Road site. Tickets are now on sale to the public and can bought at the school office or by emailing kathryncollie@hotmail.co.uk

Adults £10, schoolchildren F.O.C

The Association is delighted with the response to this event. Any past pupils interested in taking part can contact either John Healy (choir) johnchealy@hotmail.com or Dorothy Orr (instrumental) dot_0308@hotmail.com