Family given a housing boost

Moving into a specially adapted home in Ballymena has given a family a new lease on life.

Ballymena couple Sammy and Donna McKay are thrilled to have moved into a new house that has been tailored to meet the complex needs of some of their children.

They had been in search of a property that met the needs of the family and, thanks to the Housing Executive, they now have a bespoke home in the Ballykeel 1 estate.

By collaborating with health and social care professionals, occupational therapists and M&M contractors, the Housing Executive availed of the opportunity to modify two adjoining properties for the family.

Extensive work was undertaken to make the property suitable for the family’s requirements. The project included installing new windows, fitting new bathrooms and a kitchen, putting in a modern heating system as well as creating a wet room with a specially adapted shower.

The McKay’s received the keys to their new home at the end of March and are delighted that they are now living in a property that has been specially adapted to meet the needs of their children.

“The Housing Executive has been fantastic throughout this project and has given my family the home that we really needed,” said Sammy McKay.

“I particularly want to thank Carol O’Kane from the Schemes Department, who has bent over backwards to help us and made sure we were involved at every single step.”

The Housing Executive’s Mid and East Antrim Area Manager, Mairead Myles Davey, said: “It is crucial that parents who have children with complex needs get the right support and this begins with having a safe and comfortable home. Staff have worked tirelessly to help the McKay family get the right property and they will continue to support them throughout their tenancy.

“I am delighted that the Housing Executive has been able to provide them with a home that meets their needs by refurbishing two properties in the Ballykeel 1 estate.”