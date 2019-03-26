Fifth Scouts fundraiser for Kidney Research

Members of the Fifth Ballymena Scout Group took part in a Charity Bag Pack in Tescos just before Christmas and decided to donate part of what they raised to charity.

They chose The Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund as one of their Leaders had undergone a kidney transplant.

Scouts, along with Leader Andy Clarke, travelled to the City Hospital to present the cheque for £508 to representatives of the Fund.

The NI Kidney Research Fund aims to raise funds to: Support and promote research into the causes, prevention and possible cures for kidney disease; provide specialised equipment for research and advances in treatment of kidney diseases unavailable from the National Health Service; to increase public awareness of kidney disease and the success of modern treatment; and, to promote the National Organ Donor Register.