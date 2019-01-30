Floral Art funds for Juvenile Batten Disease

At the January meeting of Ballymena Floral Art Group in West Church Hall, Janet Wilson (Chairman) presented Sharon McCracken, representing Juvenile Batten Disease, with a cheque for £500.

The money was raised at the Club’s Annual Open Night in Leighinmohr in November.

The Floral Art Group Chairman and Committee members have thanked everyone who supported them at that event.

Pictured are: Ballymena Floral Art Group Chairman, Janet Wilson and committee members presenting the cheque for £500 to Sharon McCracken, Juvenile Batten Disease (from left)Ross McGookin, Colleen Hamill, Gladys Smyth OBE, Janet Wilson (Chairman), Julie Carlisle, Sharon McCracken (Juvenile Batten Disease), Adeline Cherry, Marlene Adams.

(Absent: Marbeth Wilson, Linda Millar and Karen Frew).