Ballymena finalists in Best Scones competition

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland competition – Best Scones NI - is now at the crucial public voting stage of the competition in hopes of finding Northern Ireland’s Best Scones in cafes, hotels, restaurants and gastro pubs across NI.

Over 100 foodservice businesses have submitted their entries and now it is up to scone lovers across the country to vote on www.bestsconesni.com for their favourite venue. The overall winning business will receive the Best Scones NI award, a £1,000 hospitality voucher of their choice to treat their staff, to recognise their resilience during lockdown.

Dr Mike Johnston, Chief Executive of the Dairy Council for NI, said: “Best Scones NI is our way of supporting businesses after lockdown by keeping them on the public’s radar through online advertsing and publicity that will celebrate both the scones and the local dairy products they use.

Suzie Lee is encouraging people to get voting for the Best Scone in NI

“This is the stage of the competition that offers businesses the springboard to encourage their loyal and new customers to come into their businesses and try the quality dairy-based produce that they make daily.”

Supporting the campaign is Suzie Lee, winner of Britain’s Best Cook and renowned for her Home Cook hero show featuring local produce from Northern Ireland and Europe.

Members of the public can visit www.bestsconesni.com to cast their vote and be in with the chance of winning a £20 voucher for themselves to spend on a hospitality venue of their choice.