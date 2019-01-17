The Hope Centre’s fourth annual Aiding Recovery Conference will be held at Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, on February 6.

It is aimed at supporting service users, families and also agencies dealing with addictions.

Aiding Recovery has become a very special event for the Hope Centre and, last year, 43 organisations were represented at the conference and over 120 people attended including representatives from local agencies, politicians and speakers.

Speakers for the latest conference include: Professor Robin Davidson Chair UK SMART Recovery, Dr. Rosemary Macartney Consultant Clinical Neuropsychologist, Paul DeCock – Psychology Ulster University, Geoffrey Watt - Social Worker Holywell Hospital, and Barry Costello Recovery Walk Chairperson, Recovery Academy Dublin.