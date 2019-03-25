Children from four local primary schools came together on Friday for the Fourth School Fun Challenge hosted by North Ballymena Community Cluster.

The 80 children took part in mixed teams to undertake eight separate challenges that encouraged them to work closely together to achieve the best result for their team.

Some of the children taking part in the School Challenge on Friday in Ballymena.

Challenges were either physical, mental or helped them to consider what good relations looks like, but they also helped the participants to see that each and every participant has something different to bring to their team.

David McGuckin, chair of the cluster said: “We are delighted to be able to host this now annual event, which is once again kindly supported by Good Relations funding from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. It’s a great opportunity for the schools to come together and explore good relations with each other whilst pitting their strengths against each other in the various challenge stations”.

This is one of a number of events and programmes that the cluster run or support throughout the year and they also provide support to local community and voluntary groups in the area.

New programmes for 2019 include a Slow Cookery Programme and a Drive to Thrive Programme for residents of North Ballymena. More information on these can be found by following the North Ballymena Community Cluster Facebook page, by visiting northballymenacommunitycluster.co.uk or by contacting the cluster coordinator, Rhoda Walker on 0777 834 5526.

Getting instructions at the Fourth School Challenge in Ballymena. Pictures kindly submitted.

