Free event to help Ballymena dairy farmers grow their business

Ulster Bank is bringing its Boost Bites roadshow of events to Ballymena on Wednesday, February 28, to help local dairy farmers better equip themselves to grow their business and prepare for the challenges that lie ahead.

‘Boost Bites’ is a series of free-to-attend business-focused events covering topics including cyber security, GDPR, growing your business and more.

The Ballymena event at the Adair Arms Hotel will be chaired by Cormac McKervey, Head of Agriculture in Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank, and speakers will cover topics including land leasing, physical and financial factors in growing and maintaining a successful dairy farm and accountancy advice on how a dairy business should be run.

Discussing the advantages and disadvantages of partnerships, limited company and sole trader status, a local accountant will also facilitate a session on how to run a successful dairy business.

First launched in 2017, Ulster Bank’s Boost initiative aims to support small businesses through a series of talks and events, access to insight, expertise and networking opportunities.

To register for this event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/freegrowing-your-farm-business-dairy-seminar-tickets-42787054231

For more information or to register your interest in an event happening in your area, visit http://digital.ulsterbank.co.uk/business/boost.html