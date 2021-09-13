Free period products via Lidl app

The new initiative, which is being backed by Homeless Period Belfast, will see the retailer offer a dedicated coupon for a free box of sanitary pads or tampons per customer each month, redeemed through the Lidl Plus app.

Lidl has branches in Ballymena and Antrim.

Since April, Lidl Northern Ireland has also been making regular donations of sanitary wear to the Simon Community Northern Ireland to ensure people experiencing homelessness - who may not have access to a smartphone - can access these essential products.

Katrina McDonnell, Founder of Homeless Period Belfast, Conor Boyle, Regional Director of Lidl NI and Brian Shanks, Simon Community NI

Period poverty is described as the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand washing facilities, and, or, waste management, and is a growing issue in Northern Ireland which has become more prevalent since the Covid-19 pandemic.

A survey by equality charity Plan International UK recently found that more than a third (36%) of girls aged 14-21 in the UK have struggled to afford or access period products during the Coronavirus pandemic - up a fifth on last year.

The Homeless Period Belfast was established in 2016 to raise awareness of period poverty locally.