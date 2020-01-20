Funding boost for Ahoghill Woodland Walk and Park

Ballymena Alderman Stewart McDonald has welcomed news of significant funding for Ahoghill Woodland Walk and Park.

The TUV Alderman said: “Having been active on the issue for a number of years I welcome the news that over £322,000 has now been secured for the Ahoghill Woodland Walk and new park project. Almost three quarters of the funding is coming from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs with the remainder being made up of council funding.

“I look forward to seeing meadows, a woodland area, wildlife pond and play area for young children in the not too distant future.

“This has been talked about for long enough. It is now time to deliver on the promises made to the local community”.