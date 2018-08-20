Funding boost for Enterprise Group

Portglenone Enterprise Group Ltd has been awarded a £350,902 grant from Big Lottery Fund’s People and Communities programme.

Their five-year Unity in the Community project is bringing community groups in the Portglenone area in Antrim together to raise their profiles, develop their activities and share learning.

The project is being led by Portglenone Enterprise Group and the partners are Portglenone Arthritis Group, Bannside Eco Buddies, Bannside Stitchers, Bannside & District Beekeepers, Portglenone Bowling Club, Portglenone Community Workshop and Men’s Shed, Monday Club Portglenone, and Portglenone Senior Citizens Arts and Crafts.

Using ideas from local people, the project will run more activities to reduce isolation and improve health and wellbeing including gardening, an annual community festival, and line dancing classes.

They will also set up a social group, a social media literacy group, and a history and heritage group.

They will recruit more volunteers and groups will get support and training on issues including governance.

Nora O’Neill, community development worker for Portglenone Enterprise Group said: “The success of this funding is due to the local people in Portglenone coming together to with a shared vision.

“We look forward to relationships among residents being developed further, their overall well-being improved and their community strengthened as a result of this Unity in the Community Project.”

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund Northern Ireland Chair, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants under the People and Communities programme and I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.

“We want to fund great projects that work with local people, build on a community’s strengths, and are well connected to other services and activities in the community.”