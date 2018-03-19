Garden Show 2018 is launched

The popular annual Allianz Garden Show Ireland has launched for 2018 revealing a bloomin’ great line-up of activities for all of the family.

Taking place May 4-6 at Antrim Castle Gardens, this year’s Allianz Garden Show Ireland’s returns bigger than ever and will be a celebration of flowers, food and family entertainment.

One of this year’s main attractions will be the feature garden created by 2017 Chelsea gold-medallist, Ian Price. Working in conjunction with Northern Ireland charity, Aware, Ian’s “Meditation Garden” will reinforce the proven links between the benefits of gardening and being outdoors to maintaining positive mental health.

Allianz Garden Show Ireland Director, Claire Faulkner said: “We have a wonderful line-up of experts from the world of gardening along with some truly inspirational displays. And this year will be a real feast for foodies with a focus on growing for taste on the table. Our visitors always comment on the unique atmosphere and I am delighted we will be hosting some superb artists as well as activities for children that help create that festival feel for families.”

Specialist growers will have hundreds of rare and unusual plants on show for the avid gardener and the Best of Northern Ireland Eco Gardens along with beautiful small gardens from around Antrim’s Garden Trail will provide ideas for summer-long visits to beautiful gardens around the country. Also high on the menu over the three days will be food and new this year will be the Artisan Flower Pavilion and demonstrations by professional tree climbers.

Damien O’Neill, Group Head of Marketing for Allianz, said: “The programme for this year’s show is exceptional and I’m looking forward to seeing the creativity and originality of the school gardens in our Allianz Primary Schools Miniature Gardens challenge, as well as some of the Nursery Rhyme characters who will be taking up residence in Allianz Scarecrow Avenue”

For ticket details and updates visit www.GardenShowIreland.com