Gem of a talk at Muckamore WI

Vera gave a very interesting talk on growing up in the Czech Republic and learning the craft at the prestigious jewellery school of applied art. Vera was commissioned by Mid and East Antrim Council to design a brooch for The Duchess of Cambridge and matching cufflinks for HRH The Duke of Cambridge.

Members were able to purchase, order and have their jewellery cleaned on the evening and Florence McFarland proposed a Vote of Thanks to Vera.

Results for past Competitions were given with the Rebecca McCourt trophy being presented to Joan Gray. Lynda Brown received the crystal bowl for gaining second place and third place Mary Taylor.

Muckamore WI president Elizabeth Gray presents the Rebecca McCourt trophy for past competitions to Joan Gray.

The Loyalty Cup was won by Treasurer Lesley Allen and The November Birthday girl was May Ashcroft.

