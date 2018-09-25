George Sloan Centre wows ‘Best Kept’ Awards judges

Ballymena’s George Cloan Centre has been highly commended at the Best Kept Health & Social Care Awards, sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport.

Representatives from health and social facilities across Northern Ireland joined together at Knockbraken Health Centre for the ceremony, presented by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council.

George Sloan Centre in Ballymena was praised by the judges for their creativity and development since last year. It was highly commended in the Daycare category in the Northern region.

Doreen Muskett, President of the NIAC, said: “The importance of a well-kept health and social facility simply cannot be overstated – buildings and grounds act as a first impression and an untidy atmosphere can lead to negative feelings, especially for those who live in the premises. Congratulations to our worthy winners for their commitment and perseverance in making the centre outstanding. It is a testament to both your staff and residents.”

Although the Best Kept Health & Social Facility was introduced as a category in 1995, the Best Kept Awards have been in operation for over 60 years now. The Award has now been developed with regional winners in Residential, Daycare and Healthcare categories.

Peter McNaney of Belfast Healthcare Trust, who presented the prizes to winners and runners up said: “We are delighted that these awards will recognise the excellent work being done to maintain health sites regionally.”