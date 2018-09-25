Get a life call to Ballymena teenagers

Ballymena teenagers are being encouraged to put real-life fun, friendship, action and adventure ahead of social networking for a few hours each week.

The Army Cadet Force is inviting teenagers across Northern Ireland to take a break from their computers, phones and digital devices in order to check out what’s happening at their local Cadet Detachments. On offer will be everything from boredom-busting outdoor adventure to confidence-building accreditations, with the opportunity to create a new network of friends while gaining skills and discovering hidden talents.

Colonel Adrian Donaldson, Commandant of 1st (NI) Battalion, Army Cadet Force, said: “No-one can be good at everything, but we believe that everyone can be good at something and our hugely committed Adult Instructors make sure that every one of the Cadets under their care has the encouragement and opportunity to shine.”

Teens from the local Army Cadet Force detachments are already getting behind the membership campaign, preparing to welcome newcomers, amongst them Taylor Devlin from Ballymena Detachment.

Taylor said: “We all know how much you can get out of being a Cadet, but we also know that it can be awkward to walk into somewhere new, knowing no-one. Hopefully anyone coming along to check out our Detachment will see how friendly we all are and will feel welcome...it’s up to us to persuade them to give Cadets a try.” Ballymena Cadets meet at the Army Reserve Centre at Lowfield Camp on Wednesdays at 7pm. To find out more call 0800 730 730 or visit www.armycadets.com.