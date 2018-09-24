Get an insight into province’s changing electricity Market

Renewable energy experts, Action Renewables, are set to address renewable electricity generators in Ballymena and surrounding areas at an upcoming free workshop taking place October 3 at Tullyglass Hotel.

The workshop will be the fourth event in Action Renewables’ current roadshow, following recent successes in Omagh, Magheralin and Cookstown.

The roadshow is driving awareness of changes set to transform Northern Ireland’s electricity market in the coming months, following the implementation of the Integrated Single Electricity Market (I-SEM) in October 2018. The free seminar will provide delegates with a better understanding of the impending changes and how they, as renewable electricity generators or individuals with interest in the renewable electricity market, can protect and maximise returns on their renewable assets.

Anyone interested can contact events@actionrenewables.co.uk.