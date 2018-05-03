Glarryford crowned Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster - Club of the Year

Glarryford YFC has been crowned Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster - Club of the Year

Hundreds of young farmers from clubs throughout Northern Ireland came together for the annual YFCU AGM and Conference held recently at the Armagh City Hotel.

The Association’s most eagerly awaited competition took place just prior to the AGM.

Five clubs had made it through to the final of the Club of the Year competition sponsored by Power NI. Dungiven YFC, Collone YFC, Randalstown YFC, Glarryford YFC and Kilraughts YFC who each delivered a presentation to a panel of judges.

Glarryford YFC were announced as winners and received the Club of the Year trophy. This prestigious competition was established in 2012 in memory of former YFCU General Secretary, Arthur McAllister.

Glarryford YFC were also announced as winners of the best presentation as part of the club of the year competition.