Glarryford Gospel singer to launch CD

Gospel singer Janice Anderson is set to release her new CD.

Janice, who lives in Glarryford, will release ‘When I Sing For Him’ at Ballymoney Town Hall on Friday, March 22, at 7.45pm.

This 12-track album is the follow-up to her 2015 recording, ‘Then Came The Morning.’

Noted musician Mildred Rainey, (keyboards) also lends her talent to the collection alongside the exceptional talent of Ivan Gilliland on guitar and mandolin.

Looking forward to the launch night, Janice said: “Martin Moore will bring his usual light-hearted banter to the evening as compere.

“Joining us will be male Gospel trio, Acclaimed. I have shared the stage with them before and three nicer guys you couldn’t meet.”

Veteran singer Nell Hire also plans to perform alongside the hugely popular Warren Smyth.