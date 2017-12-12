Glarryford YFC celebrate a winning winter

Autumn and winter have been busy and successful for Glarryford YFC.

First up was the swimming gala in which Josh Irwin retained his under 18 male champion whilst Amy Gregg came second in the under 18 female section.

Group debating finalists of Glarryford YFC.

Then members travelled to Ballymoney High school to take part in the floral art evening which saw Amy Gregg take first place in the 12-14 age group and Ben king take second, whilst Jill McCaughren took first place in the 18-21 age group with Cathy Reid third.

Public Speaking competition finalists were also successful with Adam Gaston taking first place in the 12-14 category, Amy Gregg (second place 12-14 category)️, Ellen King (second place in 18-21 impromptu) and Peter Alexander (second place in the▫ 25-30 category). Amy Gregg came second and Peter Alexander came third in their age groups.

Next was the County Antrim annual table quiz which was entered by three Glarryford teams and was another successful night for the club as the senior team came first and the junior team came second.

On to debating and the Glarryford YFC Group Debating competition finalists had reason to celebration. Adam Gaston, Ben King and Ben Miller took second place in the▪️12-14 category while Katie Finlay, Jayne Cruickshank and Suzanne Reid ️came second in the 16-18 category and Cathy Reid, Ellen King and Amy King came first in the 18-21 age group. At the final, the Club’s 16-18 team came thirrd and 18-21 team came first.

Members of Glarryford Young Farmers' Club at the County Dinner.

Glarryford YFC have extended a huge ’thank you’ to all of their members for working so hard this season and really celebrating the theme of ‘members’ success.’