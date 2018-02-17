Glenarm walkers weekend coastal walk

Glenarm Walkers are inviting all walkers to get their new season off to a brisk start by joining them on Sunday, February 18, for a very scenic, if challenging walk..

It will take place along the Coast then cut through Drumnagreagh to Dickeystown Road, known locally as ‘ the Path’, which is the original road into Glenarm. Walking will be on lanes or roadway but there are steep inclines and descent though the wonderful elevated views compensate.

Walkers should assemble at Glenarm Visitor Centre at 2pm. Sturdy footwear should be worn and walking poles or sticks are advised. Cost has been increased to £5pp which includes refreshments.