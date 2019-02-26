Glendale gives tree-mendous gift to Friends of the Cancer Centre

Civic Christmas trees that brought cheer to people living in the borough over the festive season are now aiding a charitable cause.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has once again joined forces with local company Glendale Tree Services who have removed and recycled a number of Council Christmas trees and donated the proceeds to charity.

Kirstie Cameron, who owns Glendale along with her husband Stewart, said she was delighted to present a cheque for £600 to Friends of the Cancer Centre, a charity which is very close to her heart.

Kirstie said: “Sadly I have had to experience the challenges involved with a loved one attending the Cancer Centre, with my husband who was previously a patient and my mother who is currently receiving treatment. Friends of the Cancer Centre is a fantastic charity who fund life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real difference to not only the patients, but to all those affected by cancer. Attending the Centre for treatment or even appointments can be a very emotional and daunting experience for many. Friends of the Cancer Centre offer everyone who attends the Centre complimentary tea and coffee – a simple gesture that can make a big difference. Just £10 donated to the charity can fund 43 cups of tea or coffee for patients and their families.”

Friends of the Cancer Centre has a long and proud history of helping cancer patients across Northern Ireland for over 30 years. Based at the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, the charity funds life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands of people affected by cancer and in the last year alone, Friends of the Cancer Centre has put £1.2m back into local cancer services.

Claire Hogarth, Fundraising Manager with the charity, said: “Glendale has been supporting our charity for over 10 years and their generous donations have helped support our many projects which include funding vital medical equipment and research, financial grants for patients, complimentary therapy treatments and providing homely comforts for patients and their families.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cr Paul Michael said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Glendale Tree Services again this year. The Council is always trying to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill and Glendale has helped us to do this by composting and recycling the trees into woodchip mulch for horticultural use. This fantastic initiative has the added benefit of supporting a truly worthwhile charity, which is funding invaluable projects for many people affected by cancer”.