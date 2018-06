Large numbers of spectators, brethren and bands turned out for this year’s Mini Twelfth Parade in Antrim.

Among the local lodges taking part were Thornhill LOL 651, Skeffington LOL 493, Murray’s Temperance True Blues LOL 201 and Clotworthy LOL 965 (pictured).

Brethren of Clotworthy LOL 965 pictured before taking part in the recent Mini Twelth Parade in Antrim. (Submitted Picture).