Good relations taking root in Borough

Pupils from three local primary schools have taken part in Holocaust memorial tree planting ceremonies across the borough including Buick Memorial pictured here at Cullybackey’s Shellinghill Park.

Pupils of the schools involved planted three Ornamental Pear trees and dressed the trees with luggage labels filled with their hopes and dreams for the future. Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cr Lindsay Millar said: “We hope these tree planting events have given our young people an opportunity to think about the cruelty of war and the impact of division, but also the kindness and generosity of strangers.

“Ornamental Pear trees bloom with white blossom in spring and summer, and have vivid red leaves in autumn. They are now a living, lasting memorial in these local community areas.

“Events like these are important to remember our past so we learn for the future.”