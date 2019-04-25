Goodwill Music Festival ready to return to Larne

The popular annual Friends’ Goodwill Music Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12, at various locations in Larne.

It will be a packed two-day open air festival of live music, dance, food, family entertainment, children’s activities, exhibitions, Ulster Scots history and culture, street theatre and Cookery Theatre.

Visitors and residents are invited to spend time with friends and family in a relaxed atmosphere enjoying local food and produce served up by local chefs and retailers whilst listening to top music acts. Ulster Scots music and rhyme and traditional Irish dance and music are significant parts of the programme.

A licensed bar will operate at the festival on both days and hot food/speciality outdoor retailers will be available in the festival area. You will also be able to leave and re-enter the festival area and will be given a wristband by stewards.

The main event will take place at the Market Yard on Saturday and Sunday with four music acts on stage each day, a cookery theatre each day, dance programmes, a bar, crafts, street theatre and an exhibition telling the story of the departure of the Friends Goodwill ship - the first recorded migrant voyage.

On Sunday, at Curran Park, there will be a public remembrance service at the bronze memorial marking the ship’s departure 300 years ago. The new Cookery Theatre will feature cookery demonstrations from six chefs using local produce (e.g. Glenarm salmon, Glenarm short horn beef) and include a session on Ulster Scots cuisine. The award-winning hub of local talent - Larne Music Yard - will also be taking part.