Graduation time for trainee firefighter Jess

An Antrim woman is one of 27 new Trainee Firefighters to graduate following successful completion of a demanding Trainee Firefighter course.

Jess Doran took part in the recent Graduation Ceremony at the Fire & Rescue Service Learning and Development Centre in Belfast where she and her fellow Trainee Firefighters showcased their skills by performing a number of live fire and rescue demonstrations and drills before receiving their certificates and awards from Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Gary Thompson.

During their intensive Trainee Firefighter Course the 27 new Wholetime (full-time) Firefighters developed specialist knowledge and a wide range of practical skills. These included fire prevention, protection and detection, breathing apparatus, road traffic collision and specialist rescue skills as well as community safety education and engagement training.

Gary Thompson, Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, NIFRS said: “We continually strive to ensure that we recruit and train only the very best people to be Firefighters because it is not just a job, it is a vocation and a way of life. The 25 men and two women of Trainee Firefighter Course 01/2018 were selected following a rigorous recruitment campaign which attracted almost 5,000 applicants. Having successfully completed their intensive training course, I am confident that those in the class of 01/2018 have already demonstrated key qualities and attributes for the role of a modern day Firefighter. I look forward to watching their careers develop in the years ahead. The role of a modern Firefighter continues to evolve as we work to keep people safe from a wide range of emergencies.”