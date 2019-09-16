Great British High Street judges tour the town

Great British High Street judges who visited Ballymena recently pictured with BID manager Kathleen McBride, Trevor Parker (BRAC Manager), the Mayor and Tracey Campbell (MEA).

They toured the town to see how they shape up compared to other locations around the UK.

Ballymena, along with Carrickfergus in Mid and East Antrim, have been nominated in the ‘Rising Star’ category of the GBHS 2019, recognising the nation’s most ambitious high streets which are taking the lead and working together to revive, adapt and diversify.

Both applications were a joint effort between Council, Ballymena BID and Carrickfergus Town Centre Partnership.

On judging day, representatives from GBHS were told about the retail community in Ballymena and Carrickfergus and visited a range of businesses. More at www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk