Over 2,500 people have engaged with Love Parks Week events in Ballymena and the wider Mid & East Antrim borough.

Events included Wild Survival Skills, Band Concerts, Kite Making, Pop Up Play, Bat Night, Shakespeare in the Park, Cook Your Catch and more.

Enjoying the Kite flying event at the People's Park in Ballymena during the recent Love Parks campaign programme of events in Mid and East Antrim.

Lots of people turned out in Portglenone which was held as part of the recent Love Parks events in the borouh.