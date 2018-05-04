Greenway could connect Ballymena to Cushendall

A series of community consultation events will take place this month to gather views and ideas for a potential new greenway that could connect Ballymena to Cushendall.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is working with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the sustainable transport charity Sustrans on the initiative.

The information garnered from the events will influence a feasibility study of the route currently being undertaken by Sustrans.

Greenways are traffic-free routes designed for non-motorised use, to connect people and communities from all kinds of destinations for commuting, everyday journeys or leisure and recreation.

Speaking ahead of the consultation events, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Joan Baird OBE said: “This exciting project is still at the conceptual stage so it is very important that members of the community take this opportunity to share their ideas and thoughts. I would urge everyone with an interest in the development of a greenway in the area to attend a consultation event.”

All the potential options along the corridor between Ballymena and Cushendall, including a possible connection to Broughshane, are being explored. There may be some sections where utilising some of the bed of the former Red Bay Railway that ran from Ballymena to Retreat is possible. Other sections will require alternative solutions.

The consultation events will take place as follows: 15 May, 7.30pm-9pm – Ballymena Showgrounds; 17 May, 7.30pm-9pm – Broughshane House, Main Street, Broughshane; 22 May, 7.30pm-9pm – Glenravel Parish Centre, Glenravel Road, Martinstown; 24 May, 7.30pm-9pm – Cushendall Parish Centre, Chapel Road, Cushendall.