Harryville Community growing space plan

Plans for a new community growing space in the heart of Harryville are being finalised, with 15 local groups having already signed up to support the budding venture.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been consulting with a number of local people and groups for more than a year in order to develop a draft concept plan for the community garden.

The discussions included a 12-week consultation process on the proposals, which are in line with Council’s commitment to building stronger, safe and healthy communities.

Outgoing Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, councillor Paul Reid said: “Community growing is something which I am incredibly passionate about.

“The borough benefits from several fantastic allotments and community gardens, however, there is an under-provision in the Ballymena area.

“My thanks go to all of those who have taken the time to feed in their views on what the community garden should look like and what they feel it should aim to achieve for local people.

“I am delighted that this proposal is being led by the local community in Harryville and I hope the desires of local people can come to fruition,” said Councillor Reid.

A total of 38 expressions of interest in the new garden have been put forward, with groups including Harryville Partnership Initiative (HPI), the George Sloane Centre, Ballee Community Association and local schools and youth clubs also keen to get involved.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to the continual improvement of its parks and open spaces, to creating opportunities for health and wellbeing, and to increasing social, environmental and economic benefits for its residents right across the borough.

At a recent meeting of the Borough Council’s Operational Committee, it was agreed to update Full Council on the plans to date and finalise arrangements for an agreed management plan for the Harryville Community Garden.