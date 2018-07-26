Have your say on future of borough play

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council wants to hear your thoughts on exciting play development proposals in the area.

The local authority currently provides 69 play parks throughout Mid and East Antrim.

Through the Play Development Strategy, Council is seeking to improve the quality of the play provision in the borough, which are aimed at providing better quality play parks for all citizens.

Council is asking for members of the public opinion on the draft Play Development Strategy.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “The Play Development Strategy identifies four key themes for play development in the borough, which are: play space for all, play in the community, play programmes, and awareness and outreach.

“The Play Development Strategy identifies an Action Plan to be progressed over the next five years and we are keen to hear from our citizens.

“Play parks can be a real draw for visitors and are also key facilities for our residents. There is a great opportunity here to develop play in our borough, with the potential to benefit the area and communities on a variety of levels - from health and wellbeing to the local economy and tourism.

“I would encourage anyone who has a view to complete the short survey.

“A 12-week consultation period is underway,” said Councillor Millar.

The Play Development Strategy and the link to survey can be found at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/play and www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/consultations.

Interested parties are asked to read the draft Play Development Strategy and complete the Play Strategy Survey, which is available online.