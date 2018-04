Cullybackey and District Historical Society are inviting people to join them at their latest meeting on Thursday, April 19, at 8pm in Cullybackey British Legion Hall for “Teeing Off”, a talk by blind golfer Drew Cochrane.

Everyone is welcome. Admission for non-members is £2 and light refreshments will be provided.

More information on the society can be found at http://cullybackeyhistory.co.uk/