Are your scones the business?
Who bakes the best scones in Ballymena? The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland has launched a campaign to help the food service sector as lockdown restrictions are eased and find the best scone makers in the business.
Aimed at cafes, coffee shops, home bakeries, restaurants, bars and hotels, the campaign’s aim is to find Northern Ireland’s best scones.
Jointly funded by the EU, the campaign recognises the importance of scones in the food culture of Northern Ireland, with recipes for most scones including dairy products such as milk, cream, butter, and cheese.
The campaign aims to raise the profile of local cafes, restaurants, pubs, bakeries, and hotels NI-wide by offering them an opportunity to showcase their business as a scone baking contender on www.bestsconesni.com until July 8 followed by a public vote, judge tasting session, and awards ceremony announcing the overall winner of having Northern Ireland’s Best Scones.
The overall winning business will receive the Best Scones NI award and a £1,000 hospitality gift voucher of their choice to treat their staff, in recognition for their business’ resilience during lockdown. Supporting the EU Milk & Dairy & campaign is BBC NI’s Home Cook Hero, Suzie Lee and Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill. Suzie said: “I am encouraging businesses to take part in Best Scones Northern Ireland because it’s a great opportunity to invite customers to get out there and enjoy homemade produce in cafes, restaurants and delis with a fun voting competition for their favourite scone in the business.” To take part - visit www.bestsconesni.com