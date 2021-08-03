Bespoke family home

Formerly providing access to the Dromona Mill, it is an idyllic location providing an attractive balance of seclusion and convenience.

One of the most eye catching features is the first floor living space, with the exposed brick wall and elevated stove unit. The extended open plan living/dining/kitchen area also has a stove unit, having recently been renovated. In addition to this accommodation there are five bedrooms (four double) and three shower rooms.

External features include electric gates with intercom system, an attached garage, car port, patio, a fully enclosed lawn area and a treatment room/home office (12’11” x 9’9”).

19A DROMONA ROAD, Cullybackey`, Ballymena BT42 1NT

Internal accommodation- Ground floor: hallway with feature fireplace and balustrade staircase - open to living/dining area (18’5” x 6’10”) with uPVC bi-folding doors opening onto flagged patio area, open to (18’8” x 13’3”) kitchen/Living area with features including range of Walnut eye and low level units with glass displays, quartz worktops and up-stands, island unit with quartz tops, integrated dishwasher and living area which includes stove unit on natural slate upon reclaimed brick hearth; bedroom (10’5” x 9’5”); utility room (11’1” x 7’3”) :- with features including double sized Belfast sink unit; bathroom (10’6” x 7’4”) with features including free standing roll top bath with claw feet. First Floor: living area (18’0” x 15’1”) with features including exposed brick wall, with stove unit on natural slate upon reclaimed brick hearth; bedroom (15’8” x 12’9”) with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe; bedroom (7’11” x 7‘11”) with built in wardrobe; bedroom (11’8” x 10’1”) with built in wardrobe and ‘Jack and Jill’ en-suite; bedroom (12’9” x 12’6”) with built in wardrobe; attic space (14’9” x 7’9”) could be used as accommodation, subject to all necessary approvals.

* 19A Dromona Road,

Cullybackey,

Ballymena BT42 1NT

Outdoor features include - Tarmac patio area and flagged patio from Living/Dining area.

O\A £245,000

Rainey & Gregg Tel: 028 25645225

--

A message from the Editor:

The property features an extended open plan living/dining/kitchen area

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

This bespoke family home is finished and presented to the most exacting of standards.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Thank you

https://www.newsletter.co.uk

One of the five bedrooms

External features include a Treatment room/Home Office

The bathroom

Full of original charm and character, this unique property has been extended and modernised by the current owners