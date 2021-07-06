Fabulous new-build home

The location of this stunning home makes it ideal for commuters due to it’s close links to Ballymena town centre and the M2 Motorway.

Internally, the property boasts luxury and modern features including a spacious open plan kitchen/dining with French doors to garden, living room with feature fire, utility room, four bedrooms - two with en-suites, and two additional bathrooms.

Externally, this property is perfect for families with a fully enclosed rear garden with lawn area and flag stone pathway.

27 ROSS PARK, Ballymena BT42 2JZ

A tarmac driveway to the front and side offers ample parking.

Additional features include Anthracite uPVC triple glazed windows and external doors.

Internal accommodation - Ground floor: kitchen/dining 21’3” x 18’9” featuring a range of eye and low level modern shaker units with plinth lighting underneath, marble effect work tops, 1.5 bowl sink with mixer tap, NorMende hob with glass splash and stainless steel extractor over, Indesit oven, grill and microwave, integrated dishwasher and fridge/freezer, patio doors to garden and herringbone effect tiled flooring; utility 8’5”x 5’6” with tiled flooring, eye level larder unit, stainless steel sink unit with drainer, marble effect work tops, plumbed for washing machine and space for tumble dryer: living room 14’5” x 11’10” with feature electric fire, with carpet; hallway - herringbone effect tiled flooring and carpet on stairs; WC - low flush w/c and floating wash hand basin with tile back splash and tiled flooring.

First floor: landing with carpet and storage hotpress; bedroom 12’7” x 11’9” with carpet and 10’ x 3’11” ensuite: bedroom 13’ x 9’7” with carpet; bedroom 9’5” x 8’8” with carpet; bathroom 7’3” x 6’7” with three piece white suite.

Second floor: bedroom 15’8” x 12’2” with carpet and 9’5” x 3’ ensuite.

Outside - Front: Tarmac area with ample parking; Rear: Lawn with flagged patio and walkway. Fully enclosed wooden fencing.

O\O £225,000

Agent: 360 Properties T: 028 25654744

living room with feature fire

The property has four bedrooms - two with en-suites