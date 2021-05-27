Restoration Show seeking sheds

The series follows presenters Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien as they search for unique and unusual items in people’s sheds to restore and add value to their unused/unwanted items. They want to hear from people right across the province with garages, lock-ups, barns, outhouses or even shipping containers filled with old and interesting things to rummage through. Automotive and vintage machinery specialist Henry and upcycling expert Simon are careful not to reveal the location of any sheds featured in the programme.