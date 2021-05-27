Restoration Show seeking sheds
Popular Channel 4 restoration show Find It, Fix It, Flog It is looking for sheds in the Ballymena area to feature in a forthcoming programme.
The series follows presenters Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien as they search for unique and unusual items in people’s sheds to restore and add value to their unused/unwanted items. They want to hear from people right across the province with garages, lock-ups, barns, outhouses or even shipping containers filled with old and interesting things to rummage through. Automotive and vintage machinery specialist Henry and upcycling expert Simon are careful not to reveal the location of any sheds featured in the programme.
From the creators of Shed & Buried and Junk & Disorderly, the upcoming series of Find It, Fix It, Flog It will start filming in June 2021.
If you or someone you know has a fantastic assortment of vintage memorabilia, a pile of furniture waiting to be restored or just need a good old-fashioned clear out, email: [email protected]