Spacious family living

The accommodation is well proportioned and offers flexibility in its uses. The third ground floor reception room and shower room allow the property to be used as a bungalow or, alternatively, a four bedroom over two levels.

Finished and presented to a high standard throughout, the living space is perfect for family living.

With parking for numerous vehicles to the front and side, the rear is safe and secure for children to play in.

17 BELLAGHY DRIVE, Dunloy, Ballymena BT44 9AT

Double doors open from the sun room on to the flagged patio area, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

The detached garage is set up with an office space and has loft space ideal for conversion (subject to approvals). The opposite side has a covered storage area.

Situated within comfortable walking distance of Dunloy village and it’s shops and leisure pursuits, commuters can also easily access the A26 road network.

Internal accommodation - Ground floor: hallway with pine balustrade staircase and wooden flooring; lounge (17’0” x 14’7”) with features including bay window, sandstone fireplace with cast iron inset and granite hearth, wooden flooring and double French glass doors to kitchen:

The rear is safe and secure for children to play in

family room (13’3” x 12’7”) - could be used as bedroom; shower room (7’4” x 6’9”); kitchen/dining (27’5” x 15’2”) with features including integrated dishwasher, island breakfast bar with granite worktop, open to sun room (10’11” x 10’6”) with uPVC patio doors to rear; utility room (11’3” x 6’7”).

First floor: landing; bedroom (17’9” x 14’7”) with laminate wooden flooring and fitted mirrored slide robes; bedroom (14’6” x 11’8”) with laminate wooden flooring; bedroom (12’8” x 11’5”) with laminate wooden flooring; bathroom (10’9” x 10’3”).

Outside features include: detached garage (17’1” x 14’6”) with office area and loft storage.

*17 Bellaghy Drive,

Open plan Kitchen/Dining, open to Sun room.

Dunloy, Ballymena

BT44 9AT

O\A £200,000

Agents: Rainey & Gregg Tel: 028 25645225

One of the receptions rooms

One of the receptions

Open aspect to rear - flagged and lawns.

The Bathroom

The spacious utility room