Stunning country residence

The stunning house needs no attention and is ready for immediate occupation. From the solid oak kitchen and trim, to the top quality sanitary ware and floor coverings, a remarkable eye for detail has been shown in the design and finish of this home. Positioned on a mature site of circa two acres with practical and usable space, the dwelling is privately accessed through a pillared entrance, with generous lawns to the front and rear. The tarmacked driveway opens on to a parking area suitable for numerous vehicles, whilst the sun room opens onto a brick pavia patio. There is a BBQ Hut and Play House on the plot, together with a Glamping Pod, all included in the purchase price.

Internally - Ground floor accommodation includes: lounge 5.82m x 4.47m with marble fireplace and granite hearth; family room 4.37m x 3.71m with marble fireplace and granite hearth; dining room 5.26m x 3.68m with marble fireplace and granite hearth; open plan kitchen/living/dining 7.97m x 5.79m with features including range of solid oak units with glass displays, double sized Belfast sink unit, granite worktops, over-mantle with ‘Aga’ cooker, Island breakfast bar, integrated double dishwasher, open to sun room 4.17m x 3.99m with patio doors to rear; utility room 4.60m x 2.13m; downstairs toilet 2.84m x 1.50m. First floor accommodation: master bedroom 5.79m x 5.18m with en-suite 3.07m x 2.67m; bedroom 3.68m x 3.43m with en-suite 2.87m x 1.47m; bedroom 4.62m x 4.44m with en-suite 2.77m x 2.08m; bedroom 4.32m x 3.73m; bathroom 2.64m x 2.54m. Second floor: bedroom 4.01m x 3.28m; bedroom 6.07m x 4.01m currently used as gym; pool room 7.22m x 5.49m -could be bedroom seven; washroom 2.01m x 1.57m.

Outside features include detached triple garage, glamping pod with light and power, Hot House and BBQ Hut.

73 GLENLESLIE ROAD, Clough, Ballymena BT44 9RH

* 73 GLENLESLIE ROAD,

Clough, Ballymena BT44 9RH

O\O £580,000

Rainey & Gregg Tel: 028 25645225

There is a Glamping Pod on the plot

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

The sun room

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Thank you

https://www.newsletter.co.uk

A classic yet modern home of superior quality throughout

A remarkable eye for detail has been shown in the design and finish of this home.

One of the bedrooms

The sun room