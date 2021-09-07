Stunning new build home

This modern residence offers bright and open living space over some 2400sqft, complimented by a detached garage with electric roller door.

No. 136 is one of a stylish row of detached new build homes at Carnalbanagh Road and is only a short drive from the award winning village of Broughshane and a range of amenities. It is a superior dwelling of some calibre which will appeal to those seeking a country home on a relatively low maintenance site, whilst remaining within easy reach of modern conveniences.

Purchased with a stunning level of turnkey finish both inside and out, some of the detail incorporated into the build sets this home apart.

136 CARNALBANAGH ROAD, Broughshane, Ballymena BT42 4NT

Internal accommodation: Ground floor - entrance hallway with balustrade staircase, fitted storage cupboards and drawers and double glass doors to kitchen; living room (5.65m x 4.57m) with double aspect over the Braid Valley and features including a wood burning stove unit with slate hearth; open plan lounge/dining/kitchen (9.04m x 8.68m to widest points) - lounge includes wood burning stove unit with slate hearth and sliding uPVC patio doors to rear, kitchen includes range of Shaker units, one and a quarter bowl sunken sink units with ‘Quooker’ tap, over-mantle with double hob unit, built in double ovens, integrated dishwasher and fridge/freezer and island breakfast bar; utility room (3.51m x 1.78m); downstairs toilet.

First floor: gallery style landing; master bedroom (3.84m x 3.73m) carpeted, with en-suite shower room (2.44m x 1.32m) and dressing room (2.67m x 2.57m); bedroom (4.04m x 4.04m) carpeted; bedroom (3.53m x 2.95m) carpeted, with built in storage; bedroom (4.65m x 3.40m) carpeted, with double built in wardrobe; bathroom (2.90m x 2.79m) with luxury white suite.

External features include a flagged patio to rear.

Asking price; £345,000

Agents: Rainey and Gregg Tel: 028 25645225

