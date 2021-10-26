Superb detached home

Bright and spacious throughout, the internal accommodation provides four bedrooms (master with en-suite), an extended formal lounge, an open plan kitchen and a newly fitted luxury bathroom suite. There are two living spaces and a total of three wash rooms, perfect for modern family living. External features include enclosed lawns and outdoor entertaining space to the rear and provision for parking. Other desirable features include a newly installed gas central heating system and an integral garage. The property is also fully alarmed.

Accommodation - ground floor: hallway with laminate wooden flooring and storage area with cloak; downstairs toilet (6’2” x 5’9”) with mosiac tiled flooring; lounge (20’0” x 13’7”) with oak laminate wooden flooring, Adam style fireplace with tiled inset, hearth and solid wooden surround; open plan Kitchen/Dining/Living (20’7” x 13’6”) with newly fitted contemporary kitchen with island, finished with solid wooden units and marble effect worktops, one quarter bowl stainless steel sink unit and drainer, built in ‘Bosch’ oven and grill. built in ‘Belling’ gas hob, integrated ‘Bosch’ dishwasher, integrated ‘Belling’ fridge/freezer, solid wooden flooring, living area.

First Floor: landing with recently laid carpet; bedroom (16’7” x 21’1”) with quality carpet laid, and en-suite (8’4” x 3’8”) with contemporary suite; bedroom (13’8” x 10‘8”) with quality carpet laid; bedroom (13’8” x 8’8”) with quality carpet laid; bedroom (9’3” x 8’2”) with quality carpet laid; bathroom (9’7” x 4’9”) with newly fitted contemporary bathroom and access to loft.

37 RATHLIN DRIVE, Ballymoney Road, Ballymena BT43 6NH

External features include: integral garage; front - tarmac driveway and extensive parking area, laid in lawn with mature shrubs; side - access to rear, mature lawn leading to rear, tarmac walkway; rear - laid in lawn with mature shrubs, flower bed and patio area, fully enclosed with wooden fencing and evergreen hedges, concrete sitting area to rear.

* 37 Rathlin Drive,

Ballymoney Road,

Ballymena BT43 6NH

This property is situated on a mature plot with enclosed lawns and outdoor entertaining space to the rear

O/A £275,000

Agents: Rainey & Gregg Tel: 028 25645225

The property has a Kitchen/Dining/Living area.

There are enclosed lawns and outdoor entertaining space to the rear

The spacious lounge has an ‘Adam’ style fireplace

Master bedroom with en-suite.

One of the four bedrooms