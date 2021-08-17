Superb home on scenic site

The property boasts beautiful period features such as parquet flooring, cornicing and ceiling roses throughout.

Accommodation includes three reception rooms, kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

This superb home also benefits from oil fired central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout.

38 KILNACOLPAGH ROAD, Aughafatten, Ballymena BT42 4LN

Externally the property has a variety of outbuildings plus double garage with car-pit, sunroom with power and lighting, small orchard and sweeping driveway with lawn to the front.

Internal accommodation: porch 6’9” x 3’7” with tile floor; hall 24’6” x 5’8” with herringbone-style parquet floor; sitting room 11’6” x 10’7”

with carpet, open fire with cast iron inset and surround; living room 17’2” x 11’7” with parquet floor, electric feature fire with cast iron inset and tile hearth and marble surround; dining room 10’7” x 10’7” with parquet floor; kitchen 20’7” x 14’9” featuring low and eye level beech units with laminate work top, appliances include hob with stainless steel extractor fan over, Creda oven with grill, stainless steel 1½ bowl sink with drainer and mixer tap, fully tiled walls and tile floor; walk-in larder 5’8” x 3’7” with tile floor; w.c. 5’8”x 3’2” featuring low flush w/c and pedestal wash hand basin, tile floor; bathroom: 9’x 5’8” (max) with pedestal wash hand basin, enclosed shower unit and bath - tile floor; master bedroom 12’ x 11’7” with carpet and built-in wardrobe; bedroom 11’7” x 8’7” with carpet; bedroom 11’6” x 8’8” with carpet; bedroom/study 11’2” x 10’5” with carpet.

External features: sweeping asphalt driveway, lawn to front with mature shrubbery; to the rear - concrete yard with small orchard and uninterrupted countryside views; outbuilding 10’3” x 7’6” with stainless steel sink and plumbed for washing machine and additional store; outbuilding 29’1” x 12’3” garage: 20’4” x 19’2” with car-pit: w.c. 7’7” x 2’9”: sunroom: 12’7” x 11’8” with carpet and power and lighting.

One of the three reception rooms

O/O £259,950

The kitchen

Agents: 360 Properties Tel: 028 25654744

--

The rear of the property features a concrete yard with small orchard and uninterrupted countryside views

One of the four bedrooms

This property enjoys uninterrupted rural countryside views