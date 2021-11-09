Superb home on scenic site

The award winning village of Broughshane is located only six miles away and Hazelbank Primary School is located one mile from the property.

This home boasts beautiful period features such as parquet flooring, cornicing and ceiling roses throughout. The accommodation includes - three reception rooms, kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Externally the property has a variety of outbuildings plus double garage with car-pit, sunroom with power and lighting, small orchard and sweeping driveway with lawn to front. The property benefits from oil fired central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout.

38 KILNACOLPAGH ROAD, Aughafatten, Ballymena BT42 4LN

Internal accommodation includes: porch 6’9” x 3’7” with tile floor; hall 24’6” x 5’8” with herringbone style parquet floor; sitting room 11’6” x 10’7” with carpet and open fire with cast iron inset and surround; living room 17’2” x 11’7” with parquet floor, electric feature fire with cast iron inset and tile hearth and marble surround; dining room 10’7” x 10’7” with parquet floor; kitchen 20’7” x 14’9” with features including low and eye level beech units with laminate work top, appliances include hob with stainless steel extractor fan over, Creda oven with grill, stainless steel 1½ bowl sink with drainer and mixer tap; walk-in larder 5’8” x 3’7” with tile floor; W/C 5’8” x 3’2” with low flush w/c and pedestal wash hand basin and tile floor; bathroom 9’ x 5’8” (max) with pedestal wash hand basin, enclosed shower unit and bath and tile floor; master bedroom 12’ x 11’7” with carpet and built in wardrobe; bedroom 11’7” x 8’7” with carpet; bedroom 11’6 x 8’8” with carpet; bedroom/study 11’2” x 10’5” with carpet.

External features include: rear concrete yard with small orchard and uninterrupted countryside views; outbuilding 10’3” x 7’6” and additional store;

outbuilding 29’1” x 12’3”; garage 20’4” x 19’2” with car-pit; W/C: 7’7” x 2’9”; sunroom: 12’7” x 11’8”.

