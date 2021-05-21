Tesco delivering grant fundingto Ballymena & Antrim groups

The newly-rebranded Tesco Community Grants scheme will award grants to charities and community organisations whose focus is on helping children and families access the food and support they need for a good start in life. Eligible projects will include breakfast or holiday lunch clubs, food banks, youth clubs or schools.

From July, three community groups in Antrim Area & Ballymena will be selected to receive votes from the public to decide which project receives the most funding. A total of £2million in the next three months in funding pots of £500, £1000, and £1500 will be available for the shortlisted projects, and Tesco customers will be able to choose which one receives the most funding by voting in store every time they shop.

In 2020 alone, more than 10,000 groups were awarded grants of over £7.9m by Tesco throughout the UK.

Tesco invites charities in Antrim Area & Ballymena to apply for new Community Grant Photo by Aaron McCracken

Buick Memorial Primary School, Ballymena, received a £1000 grant to build a ‘Be Creative’ Outdoor learning and wellbeing environment where children can experience the joy of learning outdoors and reconnect with nature.

Keith Jackson, Tesco Community Grant Manager at Tesco, said: “We’re encouraging groups in Antrim Area & Ballymena to apply for funding as we hope to see the fantastic community work they provide to continue long into the future”