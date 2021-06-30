Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Diesel

Age: 11 months

Rottweiler cross

Diesel is a young Rottweiler cross Labrador. He is full of energy and loves plenty of attention.

Diesel is very friendly, is a great boy that will do thrive in the perfect home.

He will need a tolerant, understanding owner that can continue his basic obedience training in the new home.

He is best suited to a home where he will be the only pet.

He can be social around other dogs; however, he would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

Rosco

Age: Seven

German Shepherd

Rosco is a lovely middle-aged gentleman, who is looking for a loving new home to call his own.

This fabulous chap loves to get out and about, and of course he loves playing fetch with a ball. Rosco is house trained and comfortable being left on his own for short periods of time. He is looking for a home with kids aged 16 and over and he can socialise with other dogs on his walks but would prefer to be the only pet in his new home.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the latest changes at the Centre as restrictions begin to ease.

He said: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters.

“During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

“Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs. The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners.

“However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first.

“Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey.

“We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care.

To book a slot on one of our Information Days, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres.

“If you are interested in rehoming a dog, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about our virtual rehoming process.

Thank you.”

