Hospitality awards winners

Eight of Mid and East Antrim’s businesses have been named in Hospitality Ulster’s Top 100 Hospitality Business Awards.

The awards recognise Northern Ireland’s ‘best in class’ pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels; which through their premises, staff and product offering encapsulate the very essence of our unique hospitality industry.

The borough’s businesses that made the cut included The Front Page, Galgorm Resort & Spa, Londonderry Arms, Crosskeys Inn, Matties Meeting House, Billy Andy’s, Ownies Bar & Restaurant and Ruby’s Bar.