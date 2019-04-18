How ‘Detention’ is changing perceptions

A new play hitting schools in Mid and East Antrim is highlighting cultural differences and breaking down prejudices.

‘Read all about it’ is a thought provoking performance featuring five young people from different backgrounds who meet in detention.

In a Breakfast Club-esque plot, the pupils learn about each other’s cultures and how their own parents have influenced their perceptions.

The play is by Spanner in the Works Theatre Company who have a unique style of hard-hitting contemporary theatre pieces that aim to challenge, provoke and engage audiences in raw and immediate ways. The cast of ‘Read All About It’ pictured here with PSNI’s Stephen Rainey, David McCann of Ballymena Learning Together, Patricia Downey of Spanner in the Works, Elma Lutton (Cambridge House), Mid and EAst Antrim Council’s Bebhinn McKinley and Chief Inspector Stephen Humphries