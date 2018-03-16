IN PICTURES: Take a look inside this stunning NI family home

This fabulous detached residence near Ballymena was a RTE Home of the Year finalist

The interior decor is marvellous - super chic and modern throughout.

Style to the max in the lounge

In fact this uber stylish property is so uniquely beautiful and cleverly designed that it featured as RTE Home of the Year finalist for 2017.

Completed in 2012, the property extends to approximately 2,889 sq ft and provides a four-bedroom layout further complemented by a spacious and inviting drawing room and a truly magnificent and colourfully decorated open plan living, kitchen and dining area which is undoubtedly the focal point of this fabulous residence.

Each of the four bedrooms are generous in size and the drawing room and open plan kitchen and dining area are similarly capacious and thoughtfully decorated.

Open plan living

In addition to the bedrooms and the spacious living area you will also find a utility area, a first floor play room or snug and a very high quality bathroom in addition to an ensuite off the master bedroom with a walk-in shower enclosure.

The drawing room boasts a multi-fuel burning stove, arched high ceilings and large windows that make the space bright and airy.

The kitchen has an excellent range of high and low level units and is again stylishly designed and decorated.

The property uses under floor oil fired central heating and is fully double glazed.

The gorgeous family home is positioned on a superb elevated site with panoramic views out over the rolling Co Antrim countryside towards the picturesque Sperrin Mountains.

The gardens are well manicured and feature artificial grass. There is also a detached garage with storage area above and very generous parking facilities.

A semi-rural location, this property is just a short drive from the village of Broughshane, with Ballymena just 10 minutes away.

Agent: Simon Brien Residential - 02890 668888

Price: £675,000